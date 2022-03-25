'RRR' Review: Ram Charan, NTR Junior’s sizzling bromance power SS Rajamouli’s saga

The multilingual could well herald the return of Indian blockbusters

by Ambica Sachin Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 3:52 AM

When you pit two larger than life Southern superstars like Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr, in an epic saga helmed by master auteur SS Rajamouli, sparks are bound to fly. In RRR, the sizzling bromance between the lead pair is so potent that the sets are constantly on fire!

Part historical fiction, part myth, RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) is reminiscent of Baahubali, the majestic shadow of which looms large across the panoramic screen of this pre Independence set action drama. While the story (written by Vijayendra Prasad) of two revolutionary freedom fighters, Rama Raj (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) who join forces to wreak havoc on the erstwhile colonial rulers of India, doesn’t boast much novelty, the treatment definitely ensnares us.

The sweeping panoramic cinematography of K. K. Senthil Kumar along with some truly exceptional action sequences aided with some mind blowing VR effects will hook you and keep you entertained long after the story meanders into the same old territory of hapless natives at the mercy of cruel colonial rulers who are all yet again tarred with the same brush.

Ram Charan and NTR's camaraderie is the pivot around which the entire 3 hour long movie revolves and their charisma holds together this sweeping saga that delves at one point into the mystical realm. The dance sequences featuring the two actors buzz with their combined star power and the sheer energy emanating from both is so palpable one can feel it off screen. Ditto with some fantastical action sequences (no question as to where the majority of the estimated Rs4 billion tab for the movie went) including a remarkable one which sees a menagerie unleashed on the hapless (and heartless) Britishers that will have you watch the proceedings wide eyed. The lead pair leap fearlessly into air, indulge in acrobatics and at one point even behave like trapeze artists in some of the movie's noteworthy action scenes. Alia Bhatt holds her own in a brief but impactful role as Seetha, and Ajay Devgn too stands out in his role as Rama’s revolutionary father.

RRR is a movie that showcases there is still an audience for these larger than life, superstar driven ensembles where every other scene is heralded by cheers and whistles from adoring fans. It stands testimony to Indian cinema’s immense potential to delve into the country's unique history to mine rich stories which when married with cutting edge technology can offer up some truly mind-blowing visual wizardry.

If you enjoy spectacularly mounted period pieces with some awe inducing action sequences powered by two of Telugu cinema’s biggest superstars then the multilingual RRR is for you. Just be prepared to set aside 3 long hours at the cinema which could test your patience.

RRR

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Cast: N.T.Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

Rating: 4 out of 5