'RRR' music composer MM Keeravaani to receive Padma Shri award

The award is the fourth highest civilian honour in India

By ANI Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:48 AM

RRR music composer MM Keeravaani expressed gratitude on being conferred with the Padma Shri.

Ahead of India's 74th Republic Day, the Government of India, on Wednesday, released a list of the Padma awardees. The RRR music composer along with actress Raveena Tandon will receive the prestigious award later in the year.

Taking to Twitter, Keeravaani dropped a gratitude note, which read, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

He will receive the Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour in India.

The news comes a day after RRR made it to the official 95th Oscar nominations.

The film's song Naatu Naatu officially entered the Oscars race in the 'Best Original Song' category after a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Earlier, Naatu Naatu bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best Original Song'. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film also bagged the 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Critics Choice Award.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

Apart from Keeravani and Raveena Tandon, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Vani Jairam have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, respectively.