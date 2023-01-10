'RRR', 'Kantara', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' make Oscars 2023 reminder list

Friend shares photos and video clips from the event on social media
Indian films RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara and Gangubai Kathiawadi have made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released a reminder list of 301 feature films eligible for Oscars 2023.
Previously, Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show was announced as India's official entry for the Oscars 2023.
Apart from them, the list also features Indian films Me Vasantrao and Tuzhya Sathi Kahihi, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona.
Rishab Shetty took to Twitter and shared a note of thanks for an overwhelming response to his film Kantara.
"We are overjoyed to share that Kantara has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can't wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms," he wrote.
According to Variety, the 9,579 eligible voting members will begin filling out their ballots on January 12 and ballots will close on January 17, 2023.
The official Oscar nominations will be announced January 24, 2023 with the ceremony on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
