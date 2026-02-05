Rohit Shetty firing case: Mumbai Police arrest weapon supplier

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested one more accused in connection with the firing at Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, officials said.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused had supplied the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty's house.

The individual has been identified as Asaram Fasle alias Babu.

The Mumbai Crime Branch team will produce him before the Esplanade Court (Killa Court) in Mumbai later on Thursday.

Four people have already been arrested in the case. Their police custody ends today.

On February 3, the Mumbai police traced the two-wheeler used in the firing incident to a man from Pune.

According to Mumbai Police, the man allegedly sold the scooter a few days ago to Aditya Gayaki, one of the accused, for Rs 30,000 (Dh1,218 approximately).

He even obtained Gayaki's signature on a plain piece of paper. Gayaki, along with another arrested person, Samarth Pomaji, left the scooter at a pre-arranged location in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The individuals were allegedly receiving direct instructions from one Shubham Lonkar. The police sources added that the accused were unaware of the shooter's identity from the time of purchasing the vehicle to bringing it to Mumbai. It was Lonkar who instructed the shooter to pick up the scooter from the designated location and carry out the firing, they said.

A similar modus operandi was followed in previous crimes, too, in which several small groups had been employed for a single crime, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the person who allegedly opened fire at Rohit Shetty's residence is still absconding. Further investigation is underway.