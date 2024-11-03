Rohit Bal: A look at the celebrated designer's iconic legacy

The Indian fashion world is mourning the death of one of its ace designers, Rohit Bal. The celebrated designer, 63, passed away on Friday after suffering from a prolonged illness.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) took to its official Instagram account to announce his demise.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward-thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA, you are a legend," read the post.

Bal, fondly known as 'Gudda' in the industry, was a trailblazer whose work left an indelible mark on Indian fashion.

Born into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Srinagar on May 8, 1961, Bal's journey into the world of fashion began in the late 1980s. After completing his bachelor's degree in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, Bal pursued a course in fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Later, he co-founded Orchid Overseas Pvt. Ltd. with his brother, marking the beginning of his illustrious career. Four years later, in 1990, Bal launched his independent collection, a debut that would soon catapult him into the limelight as one of India's most innovative designers.

Over the years, Rohit Bal's creations graced the runways of fashion capitals around the world. He worked with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor.

His designs also gained international recognition, with global icons like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell donning his exquisite outfits.

Bal's contribution to the world of fashion did not go unnoticed. He was the recipient of several awards throughout his career. In 2001, he won the 'Designer of the Year' award at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards. Five years later, in 2006, he was again recognised as the 'Designer of the Year' at the Indian Fashion Awards. In 2012, he was awarded as the 'Lakme Grand Finale Designer'.

In 2020, Bal received yet another accolade when he was recognised as the "Iconic Fashion Designer of the Country" by the jury of the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards.