Robert Pattinson compares his 'The Odyssey' character to Jacob from 'Twilight'

Robert Pattinson has drawn an unexpected comparison between his character, Antinous, in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey, and Jacob from The Twilight Saga, joking that his latest role puts him in another on-screen love triangle.

"I think they will be rooting for him. I keep comparing it. It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight," Pattinson said with a laugh, according to The Hollywood Reporter, referring to Taylor Lautner's character from the blockbuster vampire franchise.

In The Odyssey, Antinous is one of the many suitors trying to convince Queen Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, to marry him while King Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, remains away from Ithaca.

Explaining his take on the character, Pattinson joked, "What The Odyssey is about, Penelope just can't make her mind up between the two guys, and I'm just trying to help her make a decision. ... It's like, it's fine. He's dead, get over it."

The actor's comments draw a playful parallel to Twilight, where Jacob spent much of the series competing with Edward Cullen, Pattinson's character, for Bella Swan's affection. Despite being Edward's romantic rival, Jacob became one of the franchise's most popular characters.

The Odyssey, from Universal Pictures, is set to release in theatres on July 17. Based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, the film follows Odysseus' perilous journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, where he encounters mythical creatures and dangerous obstacles as he tries to reunite with his family.

The film also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o.

Earlier this year, Pattinson revealed that he took inspiration from James Woods' performance in Casino while preparing to play Antinous.

"I thought it'd be quite nice to see it in Ithaca. And he's like a little sleazy," Pattinson told The Hollywood Reporter.

He also joked about his costume ideas, saying, "I kept saying at my costume fitting, I was like, 'I really want to have leopard underpants.' I want to have it just coming out of my skirt, a little sparkly fur."