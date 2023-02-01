Robert Pattinson-starrer 'Batman Part II' to release in October 2025

Look: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti makes first public appearance at Nick's 'Walk of Fame' star reveal
Robert Pattinson-starrer Batman Part II has locked October 3, 2025 as its release date.
Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II will be hitting the theatres on October 3, 2025. However, the storyline and more details regarding the project have been kept under wraps.
According to US-based media house Variety, The Batman Part II will continue to be a standalone property and fall under the newly branded 'DC Elseworlds' category while Gunn and Safran are creating a new DC Universe that will include the 2025 theatrical release Superman: Legacy.
According to Gunn, any DC movie or TV show set outside the main DC Universe will be given the 'DC Elseworlds' label, just like DC Comics.
Variety further reports that along with The Batman Part II, Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the ongoing animated series Teen Titans Go!, and a separate Superman film by J.J. Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates are among the upcoming projects on the 'DC Elseworlds' schedule, and are all part of that universe.
The latter project, originally introduced in 2021, is still under development. A draft of Coates' screenplay has been anxiously anticipated, according to Gunn and Safran.
Talking about Batman, Variety reports that Pattinson and Reeves will continue to explore their version of Batman in the 'DC Elseworlds' sidebar while Gunn and Safran will cast a new Batman in the DC Universe.
The two declared that a Batman and Robin film, based on The Brave and the Bold comics, will be a part of the DC Universe. Reeves is preparing to begin filming The Batman Part II as well as a spin-off series focusing on Colin Farrell's character, the Penguin.
