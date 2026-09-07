Robert Pattinson’s 'Primetime' earns seven-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson’s performance as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen received major applause at the Venice Film Festival, earning an enthusiastic seven-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Pattinson’s partner, Suki Waterhouse, was also present at the festival. She appeared delighted as she leaned forward to kiss the actor while the crowd continued to cheer his performance in Primetime, Variety reported.

At one point, the audience also began chanting for director Lance Oppenheim and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who makes her acting debut in the film.

Based on Luke Dittrich’s 2007 Esquire article, Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die, Primetime follows the production of the popular series, in which Hansen attempts to confront suspected child sexual predators through complex sting operations.

The real-life Hansen has been vocal about his scepticism over the film, describing Pattinson’s portrayal as “overly dramatic”.

Responding to Hansen’s comments at a press conference, Pattinson said: “Obviously, I hope he likes the movie. There’s something electrifying about him. I would hope the amount of inspiration his character has given a lot of people for years is some kind of compliment,” according to Variety.

Produced by A24, the film debuted in competition and will compete for the Golden Lion.

At the festival, Pattinson, Bridgers and their co-star Skyler Gisondo signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans.

The film also marks Oppenheim’s feature debut. He previously directed acclaimed documentaries including Some Kind of Heaven and HBO’s Ren Faire.

Primetime is the latest release in a busy year for Pattinson, who also appeared in the spring indie hit The Drama, Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three.

He is also filming The Batman: Part II, in which he will reprise his role as reclusive billionaire-turned-vigilante Bruce Wayne.