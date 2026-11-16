Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond: 'Twilight' star succeeds Daniel Craig as Agent 007

From playing the brooding vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight to stepping into the shoes of Batman, Robert Pattinson has taken on some of Hollywood's most recognisable characters. Now, the British actor is preparing for another major milestone.

The 40-year-old has officially been announced as the next Agent 007, succeeding Daniel Craig, who last appeared as the British spy in the 2021 film No Time to Die.

The announcement was made on November 16, through the official James Bond Instagram account, @007, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding the future of the franchise.

The news was confirmed with the following caption: "Robert Pattinson is James Bond."

And fans have been quick to celebrate the unexpected casting. "From Edward Cullen to James Bond! Iconic," wrote one Instagram user, referring to Pattinson's breakthrough role in the Twilight franchise.

"This is just wild and amazing at the same time! Can't wait!" commented another.

Even IMDb joined the excitement, commenting, "We manifested this."

What do we know about the next James Bond film?

Pattinson will headline the 26th installment of the long-running spy franchise, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind Dune, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

The screenplay is being written by Steven Knight, best known as the creator of Peaky Blinders, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers.

"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," Pattinson said in a statement released by Amazon.

Welcoming the actor to the franchise, Villeneuve acknowledged the talent of those who had been considered for the role.

"We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007," the director said. "He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."

The upcoming film will also mark a new chapter for the James Bond films, following Amazon MGM Studios' takeover of creative control of the franchise in 2025.

For decades, the films were overseen by the Broccoli family, with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson serving as the custodians of the series. Their decision to relinquish creative control paved the way for a new team to shape Bond's future.

From Edward Cullen to Agent 007

Who would have thought that the vampire who once had an entire generation swooning over him would one day become the world's most famous secret agent?

Pattinson first shot to international fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, becoming the poster boy for teenage romance. But the British actor wasn't particularly interested in being Hollywood's resident heartthrob forever.

With films such as Good Time and Tenet, he gradually traded the vampire charm for unconventional roles that showed audiences there was much more to him than his brooding looks.

Then came 2022, when Pattinson surprised audiences yet again, this time by donning the cape of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman. His darker, more introspective take on the superhero proved that he could make even the most familiar characters his own.

More recently, he was also seen in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and starred alongside Zendaya in The Drama.

And now, from protecting Gotham City to protecting the world, Pattinson is preparing to add another iconic character to his filmography.

Five years after Daniel Craig bid farewell to the franchise, the question that has kept Bond fans up at night has finally been answered.