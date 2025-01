Robert Pattinson joins Bong Joon Ho in Seoul for 'Mickey 17' event

Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho took the audience by storm with the first official press event for the movie in the Korean capital of Seoul on Monday, according to Deadline.

Korean director Bong's first feature since his 2019 Cannes Palme d'Or and quadruple Oscar winner Parasite, the sci-fi drama has been a long time coming, with the shoot having wrapped in December 2022.

Having been originally scheduled for a March 29, 2024 release, the film will now have its world premiere at the Berlinale in February, ahead of releasing theatrically in Korea on February 28, followed by March 7 in the US by Warner Bros.

"It's exciting to have the honour of premiering Mickey 17 in Korea before it hits cinemas worldwide in March," Bong told the press conference at Seoul's Yongsan CGV cinema.

It marked a first visit to Korea for Pattinson who was greeted by hundreds of fans as he touched down at Seoul's Incheon Airport.

"I'm just so happy people are excited about the movie. It has been a long road to come to this release and to see people excited and with the poster already and wanting it signed. It's exciting," he said.

The Twilight, The Batman and Tenet star said he was puzzled as to why he had never made it to Korea before.