Robert Pattinson's casting as the next James Bond has sparked a wave of memes online, with social media users joking that the actor is taking every major role in Hollywood.

Following the announcement on November 16, fans began sharing jokes about Pattinson's growing list of roles, with some even comparing him to artificial intelligence when it comes to taking people's jobs.

One meme read, "AI won't take my job. Robert Pattinson will."

Another joked, "If you have a job right now that's because Robert Pattinson doesn't want it."

The jokes also made their way into job interview scenarios, with one video showing a candidate successfully completing an interview, only to discover that the company wanted to see one more applicant, Robert Pattinson.

Another meme showed a fight scene with the caption, "AI and Robert Pattinson fighting over who takes the most jobs."

The reactions come after Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that the 40-year-old actor will take over the role of 007 from Daniel Craig, adding another well-known character to his film career.

Pattinson is also set to return as Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part II, scheduled for release in February 2028.

His upcoming Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has yet to receive an official release date.

Before playing Batman, Pattinson was widely known for portraying Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise and Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

The actor has also joked about taking roles from other actors in the past.

During a 2025 lie detector interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Vanity Fair, Pattinson was asked whether he would consider returning to Twilight.

"I like taking jobs off younger actors," he joked, adding that he wanted to play a 17-year-old again.

With Batman and James Bond now among his roles, fans have found another reason to bring that joke back.