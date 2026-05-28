Robert Pattinson goes dark in 'Primetime' trailer inspired by 'To Catch a Predator'

The trailer for Robert Pattinson's starrer Primetime has been unveiled, chronicling the origins of Chris Hansen's To Catch a Predator.

Earlier, a 2024 report suggested a film from Ren Faire's Lance Oppenheim. "A journalist who takes on an underworld of crime and changes television forever," the logline stated.

The trailer hints at Hansen's early efforts with the show, with Pattinson issuing dialogue that will seem familiar to anyone who has seen To Catch a Predator.

"What would have happened if I wasn't here? You see how this looks, right?" Hansen asks, further adding, "At the end of the day, a man must be held accountable for the decisions that he makes. Would you agree?"

Pattinson's TV host then asks, "Do you watch television? Well, there's something you should know. I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC — and you're able to be a part of television history."

The trailer also suggests that Primetime will be in the vein of Dan Gilroy's 2014 thriller Nightcrawler, which featured Jake Gyllenhaal as the shady, ambulance-chasing stringer.

Besides Pattinson in the lead, others rounding up the cast are Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo and Phoebe Bridgers.

The film is set to hit theatres this fall; however, an official release date is yet to be announced.

With a script from Ajon Singh, Primetime is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Pattinson, Brighton McCloskey, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone.