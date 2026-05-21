Robert Downey Jr teases possible return of 'Sherlock Holmes' franchise

More than a decade after the last Sherlock Holmes film hit cinemas, Robert Downey Jr. has once again sparked speculation about a possible return to the franchise.

Speaking at the 2026 Lincoln Center Spring Gala in New York, the actor hinted that conversations around a third Sherlock Holmes film are still ongoing, but suggested the final decision may rest with his wife and longtime producing partner, Susan Downey.

“I don’t know,” Downey said when asked about another instalment in the detective series, according to People. “People are talking about it, but she’s the producer,” he added, pointing toward Susan.

Susan responded with a smile, calling the situation “the greatest mystery.”

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the Sherlock Holmes franchise first launched in 2009, with Downey starring as the iconic detective alongside Jude Law as Dr. Watson. The films also featured stars including Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, Noomi Rapace and Jared Harris.

Reports about a third film first emerged in 2016, with Warner Bros. reportedly developing the project. The movie was later scheduled for release in 2021 before quietly disappearing from the studio’s release calendar.

The gala honoured Robert and Susan Downey for their contributions to the entertainment industry. Several Hollywood stars attended the event, including Daniel Radcliffe, Paul Bettany, Tessa Thompson, and Oscar Isaac.

Beyond Sherlock Holmes, the couple also runs the production company Team Downey, which has backed projects including the TV series Perry Mason and The Sympathizer, along with the upcoming film Play Dirty.