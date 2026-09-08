Rob Reiner makes Emmy history with posthumous win 48 years after last award

Rob Reiner has made Emmy history with a posthumous win for one of his final television roles, nearly nine months after his death.

The actor and filmmaker won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Albert Schnurr in the fourth season of The Bear at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The win came 48 years after Reiner last took home an acting Emmy, setting a new record for the longest gap between acting wins in Emmy history.

Reiner last won an acting Emmy in 1978 for his role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic in All in the Family, making his latest win nearly five decades later.

The record previously belonged to Reiner’s father, Carl Reiner, who went 37 years between acting Emmy wins. Carl won for Caesar’s Hour in 1958 before winning Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Mad About You in 1995.

Reiner’s name was met with a standing ovation when his win was announced, with his friend and fellow The Bear guest star Jamie Lee Curtis among those paying tribute from the audience.

Presenter Wendi McLendon-Covey accepted the award on his behalf, telling the audience, “We all wish he was here.”

In The Bear, Reiner played Albert, a restaurant consultant who mentors Ebraheim as he works to expand the sandwich shop. The performance earned Reiner his third Emmy overall.

The win also made him the first performer to receive a posthumous acting Emmy since Raúl Juliá in 1995.

Reiner died alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in December 2025. He was 78.

Known for directing films including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally..., Stand by Me and A Few Good Men, Reiner continued appearing on screen throughout his career.

His posthumous Emmy adds another honour to a career that spanned more than five decades, while also breaking a record once held by his father.