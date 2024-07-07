Rob Brydon recounts Margot Robbie's surprise encounter on 'Barbie' set

Rob Brydon (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:21 PM

Rob Brydon, the Welsh actor known for his roles in both television and film, recently shared an anecdote from his time on the set of the blockbuster movie Barbie, where he portrayed Sugar Daddy Ken.

Brydon revealed how Margot Robbie, his co-star in the film, surprised him by recalling a fan interaction from years ago.

In an interview reported by Deadline, Brydon disclosed that Margot Robbie, a fan of his work in the British sitcom Gavin and Stacey, reminded him of a special birthday message he had recorded for her through a mutual friend.

Recounting the encounter, Brydon said, "Years ago, Margot's friend asked me to record a birthday message for her as Uncle Bryn [his character in Gavin and Stacey]. I bumped into Margot when I went for a Barbie wardrobe fitting. She said, 'You don't remember doing that message, do you?' I said, 'No, to be honest, I forgot.'"

Brydon, who had a brief stint filming for Barbie, expressed his surprise at the film's massive impact. "Being in it for just a day, I had no idea," he remarked, highlighting the unexpected scale of the movie project.

The actor also reflected on the initial scepticism some Barbie fans had regarding his casting in the film but turned it into a valuable lesson for aspiring actors.

"You never know who's watching, do you?" Brydon remarked, emphasising the unpredictability of opportunities in the entertainment industry, according to Deadline.