'Riverdale' actor Camila Mendes engaged to Rudy Mancuso

Actor Camila Mendes, best known for portraying Veronica Lodge on the popular teen drama series Riverdale, is engaged to musician, actor, and director Rudy Mancuso.

Taking to her Instagram, Camila shared pictures from her dreamy proposal and wrote, "engaged to my best friend." In a video, the actor was seen surprised as Mancuso popped the question.

The couple appeared delighted as they marked a major milestone in their relationship. The engagement appeared to be an intimate affair amid white decorations, minimal flowers and bright lights.

In one of the pictures, Mancuso was seen on his knee, leaving the actor overwhelmed. The pictures left Camila Mendes's comment section celebrating as her friends, fans, and admirers flooded with love and congratulatory messages.

Her Riverdale co-stars also showed love and cheered for the couple.

Actor Lili Reinhart, who was seen as Betty Cooper, wrote, "Love you so much, my cami. Congratulations to you both", whereas Vanessa Morgan, who played the character of Toni Topaz, added, "Omg. Stunning. So happy for you!!!!"

Actors Vanessa Hudgens, Katherine Langford, Grant Gustin, and Lana Condor also congratulated Camila and Rudy.

Earlier, a representative for Camila Mendes confirmed the couple's engagement, stating that it took place on October 24. "She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead. Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends," a source said, as quoted by People.

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso sparked romance rumours in November 2022. But it was not until Valentine's Day 2023 that they made it Instagram official. "Meu valentine. te amo so much," she wrote back then.