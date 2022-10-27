Riteish Deshmukh unveils 'Ved' first look posters

In the posters, the Bollywood actor can be seen along with his wife actor Genelia D'souza in an intense look

Riteish Deshmukh

By ANI Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 10:11 AM

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday unveiled the first look posters of his upcoming directorial Marathi film Ved on Instagram.

The Housefull actor dropped multiple posters of his next film in which he could be seen along with his wife actor Genelia D'souza in an intense look.

Soon after the actor dropped the first look posters, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Helmed by Riteish, the Marathi film is all set to hit the theatres on December 30.

In July, this year, the Grand Masti actor announced the wrap of his film along with the news that actor Salman Khan will be seen in a guest appearance role in his directorial debut project.

Ved also marks the debut of the Masti actor's wife Genelia D'souza in the Marathi film industry.

Meanwhile, Riteish was recently seen in a romantic comedy film Plan A Plan B alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film premiered exclusively on Netflix and gathered positive responses from the audience.

He will also be seen in an upcoming horror comedy film Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

He also has Mr Mummy a comedy film alongside Genelia D'souza and 100% alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.