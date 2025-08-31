Risk to revelation: 'Lokah' soars as Malayalam cinema’s superhero breakthrough

A one-film-old director. An experimental movie centered on a female superhero. A young cast with minimal star value. At first glance, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra seemed like a risky bet for Malayalam cinema. But when the film was released globally on August 28, it defied expectations, drawing widespread acclaim. Critics have praised it as one of the best Indian films of the year, particularly lauding its stunning visual effects, high-octane stunt sequences, and the ambitious launch of a new superhero cinematic universe. With packed theatres around the world, it’s quickly heading toward blockbuster status.

The story follows the enigmatic Chandra, a mysterious girl who arrives in Bangalore and moves into a house opposite three friends—Sunny, Chandu, and Naijil. Her arrival sets off a chain of events that turns their lives upside down. Who is Chandra? What secrets does she carry? Where did she come from? The film slowly unravels these questions in a gripping narrative.

Produced on a budget of Dh15 million by pan Indian star Dulquer Salmaan-owned production house Wayfarer Films, the movie is the first installment of a superhero series based on Kerala folklore stories. The actors of the film — Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen Ghafoor, Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian and director Dominic Arun — were in the UAE over the weekend to promote their film. Dulquer Salmaan, who compared his role as a producer to that of a parent, also flew in as a last-minute surprise to join the team in some of the promotions.

Khaleej Times caught up with the team to find out what went into making this movie a reality.

What prompted you to believe in this project and invest in it?

Dulquer Salmaan: I enjoy experimental movies because it feels like you are betting on cinema. Historically, anytime people have made ambitious films, true to the art and true to cinema, respecting the audience, they've always rewarded you back.

We wanted to set the tone of the cinema in the first installment. Unless we do that world building, I don't think people would have even believed that there's going to be a franchise or subsequent films. If this one was a penny pincher, cost-cutting venture, they'd just think it's a small film we tried. So, we went all out with it.

How is it being the producer?

Dulquer Salmaan: I want to be just that right amount of hands-on, hands-off producer. A bit like parenting. I don't want to micromanage and get too much into the nitty-gritties of things. I watched the final version of Lokah in a public screening at a theatre. I'll probably watch some rushes or edit cut, but I still like to be surprised in terms of final music, VFX and so on. I love being a little in the dark about these things.

Tell us how you came up with the idea of a female superhero rooted in Malayalam folklore and how the movie shaped up

Dominic: It was not a conscious decision to make a female superhero movie and break conventions. I turned something that I was very fascinated with into a script for a film. I was coming off the back of my last film which didn’t do so well so I went through stages of self-doubt. All the production houses I approached put limitations on how much money they would spend on a female-superhero movie.

When I approached Wayfarer Films, they heard the story and were completely on board. Somewhere, we discussed whether Chandra was the best movie to the start the installment and whether we should go with another male superhero character with a bigger star, but Dulquer was convinced that this was the right way to go.

What was your first response when you heard the script?

Arun: Dominic has been my friend for a very long time, and it was in 2022 that he first discussed this concept among our group of friends. I always wanted him to do the film because it was a great idea, and we knew that he would do full justice to it if there was a great production house backing him. I wasn’t part of the original casting but a little before the shoot started, I was cast, and I couldn’t have been happier.

Kalyani: When I first heard the script, I loved it but there were two doubts- whether I could do it and whether Dominic could pull it off. I called everyone I know who knew him and asked about him. No matter what, this was a completely different script, completely out there and I needed to know what kind of a filmmaker he was. They all unanimously said that he was the most technically skilled director who could pull it off.

How was it preparing for Chandra?

Kalyani: I prepared for more than months in Muay Thai and boxing so that I could look comfortable fighting. It was a never-ending process, and I am continuing to train. My trainer pushed me beyond limits and at some points I wondered whether it was needed. There were some parts like summersaults and flying in the air and so on that you can’t really train for. In some parts, when I couldn’t get some action sequences right even after repeated takes, I would get really frustrated but our action choreographer helped me through these to get everything right.

What were some of the memorable moments during the shoot?

Chandu: At the stroke of midnight on December 31 , 2024, I was suspended in air against a wall with Kalyani attacking me. That was a memorable moment. I thought it might have been a sign that I was going to get thrashed this year but now I think maybe it was symbolic of great heights.

Naslen: For me, it was the first time that I got a caravan to myself. All three of us- Chandu, Arun and I would hang out in the caravan. After the shoot, Dominic would come as well. For me, it was the first time that I got to interact with big names like Dulquer Salmaan. One time even Mammukka (Malayalam superstar Mammootty) dropped in at the set and I was super nervous. So, the entire experience was a learning curve for me. I knew from the start that it was a movie like never before and that it would be hard to pull off. I wanted to be part of it because I knew it was a movement.

Tell us your feelings in the lead-up to the movie's release?

Dominic: I have not slept in the last one week before the movie was released. Towards the end, we had a lot of work, and the final output of the film came the day before the release. So we pulled off several all-nighters to get all the work done and then I was stressed about how people would accept it. It was a mixed bag of emotions

Kalyani: I have some superstitions, so I never watch the first show, and I don’t read reviews till 3pm. So, I put up a display pic on Whatsapp saying don’t disturb me till 3pm but by then, I had hundreds of missed calls, so I knew it was a positive response.

Naslen: I was worried. Arun even took a photo of me and posted it as a meme because of the expressions on my face. The entire story unfolds through my eyes and my investigation. So, I was worried whether I would be able to convey it effectively. I am so grateful now for the responses we have got.

What can we expect from future instalments?

Dominic: The final scene of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra gives a sneak peek into what to expect from the next installment. We are hoping to open up this world, reveal more back stories and introduce more characters. It is just going to get bigger

Dulquer: The initial plan was to continue to this universe for four or five parts but the way the movie has blown up now, people are thinking there are endless possibilities. We will see where it goes but the one thing we want to do is keep it authentic to Malayalam folklore and culture. We want people to see, understand and celebrate our micro-cultural history across the country.

