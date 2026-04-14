Watch: Sitarist Rishab Sharma's tribute to Asha Bhosle moves fans

We’ve come to know sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma through his soulful instrumental renditions of yesteryear classics and original compositions. Whether it’s a sunny London afternoon with ‘Tumhi Dekho Na’ drifting through the open air or a packed night at Coca-Cola Arena with nearly 10,000 people, the seventh-generation sitarist has carved out a distinct space in pop culture, revered for his slow-burn, almost cinematic sets that quietten the noise of everyday life.

His latest moment, now winning the Internet, comes from Kolkata, where he turned his stage into a space of collective grief and gratitude with a moving tribute to music icon Asha Bhosle.

A clip doing the rounds online shows Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma seated on stage at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, easing into the timeless 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' on the sitar. The audience is seen relishing every bit of the unhurried unfolding of a melody that generations have grown up with, now etched into the strings of the sitar.

The tribute comes as part of his 'Sitar for Mental Health' tour, a project that blends neo-classical sitar with meditative, wellness-driven soundscapes.

Earlier this year, Rishabh brought the same concept to Dubai, making his big arena debut in the region at Coca-Cola Arena on January 31. There, too, he built a slow, immersive arc, drawing a near sell-out crowd of culture lovers into long, contemplative pieces instead of quick-fix crowd-pleasers. For many, it was a rare chance to experience Indian classical music at stadium scale, reframed through the lens of mental health and emotional reset — the same ethos that ran through his Kolkata tribute.

News of Asha Bhosle’s passing at 92 was still sinking in when the opening notes of ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’ floated out into the venue and you could almost sense the audience collectively leaning in a little closer.

Originally from the 1961 film Hum Dono, the song is one of Bhosle’s most cherished romantic duets. On the sitar, Rishabh lets that push-and-pull breathe through delicate meends and subtle improvisations, circling back to the timeless tune.

The heartfelt tribute, now doing the rounds online, has listeners calling it a hug for the soul, with many thanking the young sitarist for honouring Asha Bhosle in a language beyond words.