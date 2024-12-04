Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'The Pride Of Bharat'

Indian actor, filmmaker Rishab Shetty. (Photo by AFP)

Indian National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty is all set to star in one of the most ambitious historical dramas in recent years, titled The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film, a grand retelling of the life of one of India's greatest warrior kings, will showcase the legendary rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure who reshaped Indian history and fought to protect his kingdom from Mughal invaders.

The movie promises to be a visual spectacle, featuring groundbreaking action sequences, stunning VFX, and a powerful musical score.

Speaking about his involvement in the film, the Kantara star said, "Playing The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an honour beyond words. He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen."