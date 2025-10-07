Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on mental health and why he’s excited to play Sitar in Dubai

When Rishab Rikhiram Sharma plays the Sitar, it’s music to the ears. It heals and touches the soul and spirit. The man is legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar’s last and youngest disciple. In a candid chat with City Times, he shares what music means to him, how it healed and helped him deal with personal struggles and his excitement for the biggest meditation and music event in Dubai.

Ever since he launched the ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ initiative, there have been many success stories and moments that stand out for the artist. “Since I started Sitar for Mental Health in 2021, the initiative has grown far beyond what I could have imagined. Our audiences have tripled each year, reaching more than seven million people online and tens of thousands in person. On our most recent India tour, over 80,000 people attended across eight cities, making it the largest Indian classical inspired concert runs ever,” he said.

Rishab has taken the “Sitar For Mental Health” tour worldwide covering multiple shows in India, the USA, Canada, and South America. Now, he's headed to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on January 31, 2026. The concert is produced by leading live entertainment promoters Blu Blood and is expected to witness a sold-out spectacle with over 10,000 attendees.

Music has the power to heal and transcend boundaries. So, we asked Rishab how it all works. “We work closely with several psychologists and adapt traditional ragas into practical tools for wellness, making the experience not just musical but therapeutic," he said. "For me, the most powerful outcome has been creating awareness that mental health is just as important as physical health. At the same time, Sitar for Mental Health is helping bring the sitar back into mainstream culture, with the instrument now finding space in film, television, and contemporary media.”

Rishab has always been vocal about his struggles with anxiety and mental wellness. He shares his experience with mental health challenges and how it influenced his music and advocacy work. “My own struggles with anxiety and depression gave birth to Sitar for Mental Health. Growing up in India, music was always present, but we often overlooked its healing potential, even though our gurus recognised it for centuries," he said. "When I lost my grandfather, I was deeply affected, and during that time it was a combination of therapy and my sitar that helped me recover. That experience showed me how music can be more than just art; it can be medicine. It shaped my purpose as an artist and inspired me to create a platform where music is not only performed but also experienced as a tool for mental wellness. Now, I’m super excited to bring Sitar for Mental Health to Dubai!”

Rishab is set to captivate the Middle East audience with his initiative, masterfully merging art and awareness to spark meaningful conversations about mental health and healing. Through the sitar's timeless allure, he aims to redefine Indian classical music for a new generation, creating a profound connection with younger audiences.

“Music has always been my bridge between tradition and modern expression, and bringing this journey to Dubai feels truly special. The city represents unity, diversity, and innovation, all values that deeply resonate with me and my music," he said.

The last time RIshabh played in Dubai was in 2014 for the Sheikh at a global convention, he says, "and this time marks my very first solo concert in the city."

Rishabh hopes to create a space where people can pause, connect, and feel a sense of calm amidst the rush of life, especially in a city like Dubai. "Performing here for my Middle East debut is not just about a concert, it’s about celebrating the healing power of sound in a city that welcomes the world," he concluded.