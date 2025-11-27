Ring in the new year with Alicia Keys at Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Nights

Alicia Keys, the singer-songwriter behind hits such as If I ain't got you, Girl on fire and Empire state of mind, is returning to the UAE for Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi's flagship open-air concert series, where she will perform on New Year's Eve. Go on, welcome 2026 on a high note.

The 17-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, pianist, producer, entrepreneur, and author, will perform selections from her repertoire, including soulful ballads, soaring hits, and piano-driven melodies that have defined her unmistakable sound. Her live performances are renowned for their emotional honesty, vocal brilliance, and electrifying connection with the audience.

The US singing sensation last performed at Saadiyat Nights, one of the key highlights of Abu Dhabi's cultural calendar, in 2024.

And that's not all. Keys is part of a line-up of top artistes this year, including Ludovico Einaudi (January 10), Lewis Capaldi (January 17), John Mayer (January 24), Max Richter (January 29), Ricky Martin (January 31), Mariah Carey (February 7), and Bryan Adams (February 11).

Keys has shaped contemporary culture for more than two decades. Since the release of her landmark 2001 debut album Songs in A Minor, she has sold more than 65 million records, earned five billion streams, and was named the No.1 RIAA-certified female R&B artist of the millennium. Her catalogue spans some of the most celebrated recordings of the 21st century, including the diamond-certified anthems No One and Empire State of Mind, as well as her global hit Girl on Fire.

Tickets for Saadiyat Nights 2025-2026 are now available online at Ticketmaster.