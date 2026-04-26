Rihanna says 'Shukriya' after asking how to say thank you in Hindi, gesture wins hearts online

A single word was enough for Rihanna to delight fans during her latest visit to Mumbai.

The global music icon sparked cheers after saying “shukriya” during a public interaction while attending the launch of Fenty Beauty in the city. The sweet moment quickly went viral online.

In a video circulating on social media, Rihanna is seen stepping out briefly and asking those around her, “How do you say thank you in Hindi?” After being told the phrase, she turned to waiting fans and said, “Shukriya!”

The gesture was met with applause and excitement, with many online praising the singer for making an effort to connect with local supporters.

For the launch event, Rihanna wore a bold monochrome chartreuse look from Mugler’s Fall 2026 collection. The outfit featured a flowing mock-neck top with long sleeves, paired with a matching ankle-length leather skirt.

Later in the evening, she changed into a black fit-and-flare jersey dress featuring a high neckline, full sleeves, and crocodile-style leather cut-outs. She completed the look with diamond rings, statement ear cuffs, and a sparkling diamond hathphool by Manish Malhotra.

Rihanna previously visited Mumbai in 2024 for the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

She launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 in partnership with LVMH. The brand became widely recognised for its inclusive foundation launch featuring 40 shades across a range of skin tones.