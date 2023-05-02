Rihanna, Jared Leto as Choupette, Kim Kardashian in pearls

The Met Gala, fashion's biggest night of the year, included lots of vintage from Chanel

Rihanna and partner ASAP Rocky were fashionably late to the Gala

Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 1:11 PM

Rihanna shut down the Met Gala carpet Monday encased in white camellias on a jacket with a long train gown. Janelle Monáe dropped a bulky coat to reveal a see-through cage and Jeremy Pope walked in a 32-foot cape emblazoned with the visage of Karl Lagerfeld.

In the spirit of Lagerfeld himself (he was not often on time), Rihanna and her Valentino couture had the carpet to themselves save her partner, A$AP Rocky, who wore a red tartan skirt over crystal-studded jeans with a train of his own. They showed up well past everyone else.

Around her neck was a short Bulgari necklace in Akoya cultured pearls and pearl-shaped diamonds.

Lagerfeld was the honoree at the A-list gala with many in the crowd of about 400 dressed in vintage looks from the fashion houses where he worked during a career of more than 60 years.

Jared Leto paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette

But elegant wasn't entirely the hallmark of the evening. Jared Leto dressed as Choupette, Lagerfeld's beloved fluffy cat. Lil Nas X went full cat covered in crystals by Pat McGrath and Dior Men.

Bad Bunny showed up late in bright white from head to toe with a long cape also adorned with camellias, a Coco Chanel motif embraced by Lagerfeld. Monáe’s look, with a black sparkly leotard underneath, was made by Thom Browne.

Kim Kardashian appeared in Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry. She wore a draped skirt and top made from over 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals. Molded corset is in blush satin, with a bone whitewashed faille stole. It took one dozen artisans over 1000 hours to create, as each strand of pearls was strung and draped to her body.

Anne Hathaway in a Chanel-inspired Versace gown

Frenchye M. Harris, CEO and founder of the online fashion site The Black Fashion Movement called Anne Hathaway's Chanel-inspired but Versace-created look with the pins and camellias at the breast “super cool and a great marriage between the brands.”

Gigi Hadid wore Givenchy in black with feathers, a drop waist and sheer train in tulle. It took more than 300 hours to make. Kendall Jenner was also in black, sans pants. She wore a sparkly leotard with long sleeves that has pieces doubling as a train. On her feet were kinky, towering black boots, all courtesy of Marc Jacobs.

Lil Nas X went full feline covered in crystals

Doja Cat sported prosthetics to look more like a cat

Doja Cat's cat-eared hood on a sparkling white and silver-beaded dress was an ode by Oscar de la Renta. She wore prosthetics that gave her a feline face and claws.