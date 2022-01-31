Rihanna expecting first baby with rapper ASAP Rocky

It took the actor three years to renovate the bungalow
Entertainment4 days ago
Superstar Rihanna revealed her baby bump in Harlem over the weekend, dropping the news that she is pregnant with her first child.
The entertainment and fashion mogul behind the hits “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” strolled hand in hand with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, sporting a long pink jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a long bejewelled necklace over her bare belly.
The images captured just after a blizzard dropped a blanket of snow on New York were released and posted on Instagram Monday by the celebrity photographer Miles Diggs.
Rihanna, 33, has for years been teasing her legions of fans about a forthcoming album. Her last studio release was in 2016.
Since then, the Barbadian-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty has become a billionaire, parlaying her success in music into successful makeup, lingerie and high fashion brands.
Rumours that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, also 33, were dating swirled for years before the pair confirmed last year that their romance was official.
ALSO READ:
In an interview with GQ magazine published in May 2021 the rapper called Rihanna the “love of my life” and “the One.”
Asked in that interview if he was ready to be a father, ASAP Rocky said “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad.”
“I would have a very fly child. Very.”
It took the actor three years to renovate the bungalow
Entertainment4 days ago
The actor had filed a lawsuit against the rollout of 5G tech, claiming that it exposes people and animals to radio frequency radiation.
Entertainment5 days ago
The young action star recalls celebrating R-Day with his legendary father Jackie Shroff as a kid.
Entertainment5 days ago
Footage of the 2007 incident shows Gere spontaneously kissing Shetty on the hand, before tightly hugging her and planting repeated kisses on her cheek
Entertainment6 days ago
Saba captioned the picture: 'It's my favourite. Abba with bhai on his shoulders!'
Entertainment6 days ago
The Pranav Mohanlal-Kalani Priyadarshan-Darshana Rajendran movie is out now
Entertainment1 week ago
Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran starrer is out in UAE now
Entertainment1 week ago
Would appreciate if Vamika's pictures are not clicked or published, says Kohli
Entertainment1 week ago