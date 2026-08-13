Rihanna returns to childhood street in Barbados with her children

Rihanna returned to the street where she spent part of her childhood in Barbados, this time bringing her own children along for the visit.

The pop star and entrepreneur shared a series of photographs on Instagram documenting her return to the street in her hometown that was renamed Rihanna Drive in her honour.

"One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury... the next minute I'm bringing my own kids back to 'Rihanna Drive'," Rihanna wrote.

"Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!" she added.

The visit marked a full-circle moment for the singer, who grew up in Barbados before becoming one of the world's biggest music stars.

Formerly known as Westbury Road, the street was officially renamed Rihanna Drive in 2017 in recognition of her achievements and connection to Barbados.

Rihanna's ties to her home country extend beyond the street bearing her name. In 2021, she was declared a National Hero of Barbados during the country's transition to a republic.

The singer shares three children with her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple, who began dating in 2020, have two sons and a daughter.

Meanwhile, fans continue to wait for Rihanna's long-awaited ninth studio album, commonly referred to as R9. A$AP Rocky recently said during a television appearance that Rihanna was back in the studio working on music.