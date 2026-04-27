Rihanna learns Bharatanatyam 'mudras' in viral video, Internet reacts

The video shows the global pop star taking a quick lesson in the classical Indian dance form

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 27 Apr 2026, 12:30 PM UPDATED: Mon 27 Apr 2026, 12:32 PM
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International pop star Rihanna may have come to Mumbai for business, but it was her playful embrace of Indian culture that truly won hearts online.

During her recent visit to the city for the launch of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna was seen trying a few Bharatanatyam mudras in a light-hearted moment that has now gone viral across social media.

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The video, shared by influencer Nejm, shows the global star taking a quick lesson in the classical Indian dance form.

In the clip, Nejm demonstrates a few hand gestures, known as mudras, while also explaining how expressions are communicated through the eyes in Bharatanatyam. Rihanna appears curious and fully engaged, following the steps and attempting the expressions with enthusiasm.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section to share their reactions. One fan wrote, Love "you for doing this Tamil Culture," while another added, "Iconic." A third user commented, "We got riri doing bharatnatyam before GTA 6".

Rihanna's India visit has generated major buzz online, with several clips from the launch event circulating widely. Videos showed her interacting warmly with influencers, greeting fans, and attending an after-party with Janhvi Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra.

Another video that went viral from her Mumbai visit showed the pop star saying "shukriya" to the crowd stationed outside.

Rihanna last visited the city in 2024, when she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations.

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