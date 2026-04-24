Look: Rihanna arrives in Mumbai, fans gather to welcome her

Grammy award winner Rihanna was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, in an all-black outfit.

She stepped out of the international airport surrounded by security, pairing her outfit with sleek black sunglasses and waving to acknowledge the fans gathered to welcome her.

Rihanna last visited Mumbai in 2024 when she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

In 2014, Rihanna was honoured with the first-ever Icon Award at the American Music Awards. Rihanna's mother, Monica Braithwaite, presented her with the award in a heartwarming on-screen moment.

Apart from singing, Rihanna is also putting her influence to good use via philanthropic efforts. Key initiative among these is her own Clara Lionel Foundation.

Established in 2012 and named after Rihanna's beloved grandparents, Clara & Lionel Braithwaite, the foundation works to improve the quality of life for communities globally in the areas of health, education, arts and culture.