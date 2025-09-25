Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome third child, reveal name and first glimpse

Singer Rihanna has welcomed her third child, a baby girl with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

The Diamonds singer took to her Instagram handle and announced that her daughter was born on September 13, further revealing the little one's name.

In what appeared to be an adorable nod to A$AP Rocky, the couple named their daughter 'Rocki Irish Mayers'. The rapper's real name is Rakim Mayers, who later took the stage name of Rocky, as per E! News.

In her post, Rihanna could be seen holding onto her daughter and adorably looking at her. It was accompanied by another picture of the baby's pink accessories.

The post instantly sparked a wave of joy in the comment section as many sent love and blessings for the baby girl. Reactions came in from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell, and Donatella Versace.

A$AP Rocky also dropped a cute comment as he added, "MY LIL LADIES".

Rihanna and Rocky revealed the singer's pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, where she debuted her baby bump.

In a recent interview, Rocky also shared that they had been hoping for a girl. "We're praying for a girl," he said, as quoted by Billboard. The couple are already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, now taking the family's 'R' name tradition further with their daughter.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in 2022 and revealed their second during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.