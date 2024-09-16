Rick Ross, Guru Randhawa unveil teaser of new single 'Rich Life' in Dubai

The actor and race car driver died on Wednesday, September 11
American rapper Rick Ross, Indian music sensation Guru Randhawa and DJ Shadow Dubai have come together for a new single, Rich Life. The number, produced by Gaurang Doshi, will be out on September 20.
Days ahead of its release, on September 15, the teaser of the song was unveiled at an event at Inka Dubai, Sofitel Dubai Downtown .
The song has been produced under the banner of Phoenixx Music Global in collaboration with TTF Production, Somit Jenna, and SJ Group.
The track, shot entirely in Dubai, is a fusion of hip-hop, Punjabi, and electronic music.
Doshi said, “Music has no boundaries, and this collaboration is a testament to that. With Rich Life, we’re bringing two distinct musical worlds together in a way that hasn’t been done before. Shooting the entire song in Dubai felt like the right choice. I’m proud of what we’ve created, and I believe this track will resonate with audiences worldwide.”
Randhawa echoed these sentiments, adding, “It’s a dream come true to collaborate with an artist like Rick Ross. Rich Life is all about celebrating success and living life to the fullest, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to bring this vision to life. Dubai is the perfect backdrop for this song, and I’m sure the audience is going to love it.”
