'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden to lead hostage thriller series 'Trauma'

Game of Thrones star Richard Madden has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming hostage thriller series Trauma.

According to Variety, Prime Video will stream the series in the UK and Ireland, while Paramount+ will release it across all other international territories.

According to the official logline, the story follows former Royal Marines medic turned emergency room doctor Jim Marchant, played by Madden, after terrorists storm a busy London hospital and take the British Prime Minister hostage during surgery.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

"When terrorists seize a busy London Hospital and take the Prime Minister hostage during surgery, former Royal Marines medic turned ER doctor Jim Marchant (Madden) must fight his way through the building to save everyone inside. As he takes the hospital floor by floor, the balance of power shifts, and the building becomes a deadly battle of strategy, nerve, and survival," the logline reads.

The series is a co-production between Lionsgate Television and 42 Management & Production, bringing together Prime Video and Paramount+ for global distribution. Lionsgate holds a minority stake in 42.

Jane Wiseman, head of originals at Paramount+, described the series as an action-packed thriller.

"Trauma is exactly the kind of bold, global and propulsive storytelling we want Paramount+ audiences to experience," she said.

"Geoff Bussetil has crafted a nail-biting thriller that puts our audience inside one impossible night with a hero played by the incredibly talented Richard Madden. We can't wait for viewers around the world to feel their pulse race alongside him."

The series was created and written by Geoff Bussetil, whose previous credits include Slow Horses, Scoop and Skins.

Daniel Syrkin, known for Tehran and MobLand, will direct and executive produce the series. Madden will also serve as an executive producer alongside Ben Pugh and Ben Cavey of 42. Chrissy Skinns will produce, with Chris Kennedy serving as co-producer.