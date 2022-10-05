Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal host Mumbai wedding reception

The star couple posed hand-in-hand and also shared some hearty moments with the paparazzi.

By ANI Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 4:11 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 4:16 PM

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their Bollywood friends, on Tuesday made their appearance at the event in stunning ensembles.

Bollywood actress Tabu at the reception

For their wedding reception, Richa and Ali had donned designer outfits. While the bride was seen wearing a colourful handcrafted gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali looked dapper in an Indo-Western suit featuring a long coat which was designed by Kaushik Velendra.

Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu pose

Talking to the media about finally being among the Bollywood celebs who are married, Ali said, "We are really happy to receive so much love, so many blessings. I had not expected this but thanks a lot from the bottom of my heart."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Earlier today, the couple's spokesperson had given a clarification regarding their wedding date and stated that they have already been "legally married for 2.5 years. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on September 29 in their statement with friends and family," they added.

Huma Qureshi poses for pictures

Regarding their wedding celebrations, the spokesperson added, "They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a sari custom made to reflect their love story."