  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.1°C

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal celebrate their third wedding anniversary

Among many celebrity attendees were filmmakers Kabir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, and Manoj Bajpayee

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 4:16 PM

Top Stories

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

Bollywood star couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha celebrated their third wedding anniversary over the weekend, joined by their friends from the industry.

The couple took to their Instagram and shared pictures from the glamorous celebrations.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Where to get free breast cancer screenings throughout October

thumb-image

UAE: Corporate tax registrants surpassed 640,000 before September 30 deadline

thumb-image

UAE to fly fans to Doha ahead of World Cup qualifier match against Oman

thumb-image

26-year-old crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025 to be first Emirati to carry flag on global stage

thumb-image

‘Will never leave UAE’: Bangladeshi millionaire plans to start business in Dubai

 

Among many of their celebrity friends were filmmakers Kabir Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj, followed by Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
View this post on Instagram
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

The pictures also featured one showing the couple posing with Bollywood actor Tabu, whom Richa joked was Ali Fazal's "first crush."

The post shows Richa and Ali having a blast with the guests, while also engaging in heartwarming conversations with Manoj, Vicky and Saba.

In her caption, Richa wished her husband on their wedding anniversary and wrote, "Life is better with you, in every way. Mr Ali, posing with his brand new wife and his first crush in the last image. What an epic night it was... only those we loved were requested (barring one friend who's missing invite is a mystery), only those who loved us came. They really must have loved us because it was in Byculla."

At the end, the actor did not forget to give a shoutout to films like Homebound, Jolly LLB 3, and Songs of Paradise.

Needless to say, their friends and colleagues from the industry flooded the comment section with love and congratulatory messages.

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love with each other. They have been legally married since 2020, but they celebrated their union in 2022 with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in July last year.