Revealed: 'The Roshans' docu-series release date

The docu-series The Roshans, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan, finally has a release date.

The Jodha Akbar actor took to his Instagram account to share the exciting news along with a new poster featuring himself alongside his father, Rakesh Roshan, and uncle, Rajesh Roshan.

In the caption, he wrote: "Lights, camera, family! Dive into the world of The Roshans through music, movies, and a bond that defines legacy. Watch The Roshans, arriving on 17 January, only on Netflix."

Soon after the announcement was shared, fans chimed in the comment section to share their excitement.

"Excited to see 'legacy of The Roshans'," wrote one fan.