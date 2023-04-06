Revealed: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix's new looks as Harley Quinn, Joker for sequel

Director Todd Phillips announces that filming is done for the much-anticipated DC film, set to release next year

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 1:47 PM

It’s a wrap for Todd Phillips’ film Joker: Folie a Deux which is slated to release in October 2024.

The director has also treated us to new photos of Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the title character, and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the sequel to the 2019 film. The posters show Lady Gaga’s on-point makeover as Harley – smudged eye makeup, messy hair, red lipstick and a grim expression. The next picture is of Joaquin Phoenix, who looks lost in his own thoughts, staring out of a window. He is wearing traditional Joker makeup.

Sharing the new looks of the lead characters, the director wrote, “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (plus the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

The introduction of new photos has left fans impressed. Some “can’t wait” to watch the film, which will hit the screens on October 4 next year. “Oh... Man…The release date is far away…2024 and that too in October,” commented a user.

Lady Gaga shared the update about Joker: Folie a Deux with the new poster. “That’s a wrap X, Harleen,” she wrote and added a heart on fire, a clapboard and a joker card icon to the caption. Before the singer, actress Margot Robbie featured as Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad films (of 2016 and 2021) and 2020’s Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey.

2019’s Joker is a masterpiece that chronicles the life of comedian Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix). After continuous failure and never-ending struggle, his desperation and isolated life turn him into a psychopath in Gotham City. The film fetched Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar in the Best Actor category.

The shooting for Joker 2 started last year. A few days into filming, Todd Phillips thrilled the Internet with the first look of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Joker and Harley from the sequel.

Joker: Folie a Deux also stars Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener and Harry Lawtey, among others.

