Look: Remember 'The Undertaker'? He’s now unveiling kits for a football team

In a partnership that has surprised and delighted fans, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has collaborated with Italian football club Genoa FC to unveil the team's new black kit. The iconic wrestler, known for his dark and imposing presence, brought his signature mystique to a teaser video and promotional photos showcasing the striking jersey on Genoa's social media platforms.

This unique collaboration is part of Genoa’s latest campaign, “The Golden Dark Side of Genoa,” which celebrates the vibrant and diverse cultural landscape of the city. Genoa FC issued a statement on The Undertaker’s involvement, remarking, “Having spent a lifetime in the ring before a well-deserved retirement, punctuated by electrifying comebacks, The Undertaker holds a prestigious spot in the Hall of Fame. With titles draping him like sparkling crowns, his presence commands respect not just for this generation, but for many before. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you, The Undertaker.”

Genoa FC's creative approach to launching kits with big-name stars is not new. Last year, pop sensation Rita Ora modelled their special gold jersey celebrating the club's 130-year anniversary. This season, Italian striker Mario Balotelli, who recently returned to Serie A after leaving Turkish club Adana Demirspor, has also posed in the new black kit. For The Undertaker, this isn't his first appearance on the football stage. Earlier this year, he stunned fans by making a dramatic entrance at the Saudi Pro League finale, where he presented the championship trophy ahead of a high-stakes match between Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al Hilal. His slow, signature walk — so familiar from his WWE days — captivated fans as he took centre stage at the pitch.