Release of Mammootty's latest, 'Kalamkaval', postponed

The film was slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 27; Mammootty Kampany, the mystery thriller's producer, is yet to announce a new release date

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 11:43 AM

The release date of the Mammootty starrer Kalamkaval has been postponed. The film was slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 27.

Jithin K Jose directs the movie, while its music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed. The film is produced by George Sebastian under the banner of Mammootty Kampany.

Mammootty Kampany haven't revealed a new theatrical release date yet.

The makers recently released the movie's trailer, offering a brief glimpse of Mammootty's character. The film also stars Vinayakan in the lead.

The one-minute and fifty-second trailer opens with an introduction to the story of two friends whose petty fights turned into a communal riot in the village of Kottayikkonam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Vinayakan plays an investigating officer tasked with solving the case, but as he delves deeper, the buried secrets astonish him.

While the trailer is primarily focused on Vinayakan's character, the final moments of the video focus more towards Mammootty's role.

A notable moment occurs when Mammootty's character delivers the line, "Do you know killing what offers the most pleasure?" This quote, left unanswered, serves as the trailer's closing statement, fuelling speculation about his character.

At the Kerala State Film Awards 2025, Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan's folk-horror film Bramayugam. Debutante Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for her impressive portrayal in Feminichi Fathima.