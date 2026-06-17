Rehab Al Attar on Kainat: How the UAE's first horror series won over viewers

Egyptian actress Rehab Alattar believes the success of Kainat lies in its ability to offer audiences something they had not seen before on local television while remaining rooted in relatable characters and emotions.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Al Attar reflected on the response to the series, which made history as the UAE's first horror drama and introduced viewers to a genre rarely explored in Emirati productions.

Launched by Abu Dhabi Media, Kainat blends local folklore, mystery and supernatural elements, following a battle between good and evil as dark forces emerge. The series marked a significant step for the country's television industry, showcasing Emirati talent in a genre traditionally dominated by international productions.

According to Al Attar, audiences were drawn not only to the suspense and horror elements, but also to the human stories at the heart of the show.

"People connected with the story because it felt real," she said. "The characters and their experiences resonated with viewers, and that emotional connection made a difference."

The actress said taking part in a project that broke new ground for Emirati television was both exciting and rewarding.

"Horror is not a genre we often see in local productions, so Kainat offered something fresh," she said. "It challenged us as actors and creators while giving audiences a new viewing experience."

Al Attar also highlighted the growing momentum behind the UAE's entertainment industry, pointing to an increasing willingness among producers and creators to experiment with different genres and storytelling styles.

She believes authentic stories remain key to the success of any production, regardless of whether it is a horror series, drama or comedy.

"The audience today wants stories they can connect with," she said. "When the emotions are genuine and the characters are believable, people become invested in the journey."

The actress noted that local productions have evolved significantly in recent years, both in terms of scale and ambition, creating opportunities for Emirati actors to take on more diverse and complex roles.

As Emirati productions continue to gain visibility across the region, Al Attar hopes more creators will continue to explore new genres and push creative boundaries.

For her, Kainat represents more than just a successful television series. It serves as an example of how local productions can embrace fresh ideas while remaining connected to audiences.

With viewers continuing to seek out original stories, Al Attar believes the future of Emirati television lies in its willingness to innovate while staying true to its identity.