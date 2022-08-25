Regina Hall reacts to Will Smith's Oscars slap apology

Will Smith punched presenter and comedian Chris Rock during Oscars 2022 ceremony

By ANI Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 9:53 AM

American actor and comedian Regina Hall shared her reaction to Will Smith's apology for the Oscars slap incident.

According to People Magazine reports, during a red-carpet appearance for her upcoming movie 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,' Hall said, "I think it's a tough thing and I know it's a difficult road."

She added, "The first step is he apologized. How people see it, it's up to them ... I know that wasn't easy."

"Redemption. The whole point is we can evolve from maybe where we are," Hall continued.

Hall, who co-starred with Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife in the 2017 comedy 'Girls Trip,' also co-hosted the Oscars in March alongside comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, as per People reports.

During the Oscars 2022 ceremony, Smith punched presenter and comedian Chris Rock on the Dolby Theatre stage after he made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett's baldness.

Months later in July, Smith took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional video explaining why he didn't apologise to Rock after accepting the best actor award for his performance in 'King Richard' shortly after he slapped the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's short haircut.

"I was fogged out by that point," Smith said, explaining why it took so long to offer Rock an apology. "It's all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out."

Smith also expressed his guilt for his actions, calling them "unacceptable." The actor had stated that he reacted violently because Rock's joke alluded to Pinkett Smith's hair loss due to alopecia. It's a struggle that Pinkett Smith has previously addressed publicly.

The slap led to months of fallout for the Best Actor winner, who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Smith was banned from appearing for 10 years.