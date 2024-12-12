Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Priyanka Chopra, will Smith among actors spotted on the red carpet

Here's a look at the celebs attending the fourth edition of the movie fest in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia









American actress Michelle Rodrigue Photo: Reuters British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo. Photo: Reuters British actress Emily Blunt. Photo: Reuters Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. Photo: Reuters American film director Spike Lee American actor and rapper Will Smith Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor US actress Marisa Tomei. Photo: AFP US actress Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo: AFP Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Photo: AFP Palestinian actor Nagham Abu Baker. Photo: AFP Thai actresses Sarocha Chankimha. Photo: AFP Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree. Photo: AFP