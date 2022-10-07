Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann join cast of comedy ‘Rock The Boat’

The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram
Actors Leslie Mann and Rebel Wilson are set to star in entertainment company eOne's upcoming comedy film Rock the Boat.
According to entertainment website Deadline, filmmaker Luke Greenfield is attached to direct the movie originally written by Jacob Meszaros and Zach Taylor.
The latest draft is penned by Sarah Rothschild, Greenfield and Jason Benoit.
The female-driven comedy is inspired by the hilarious real-life phenomenon of boy bands such as Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block throwing reunion tours aboard luxury cruise ships.
Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Prince, Mark Ross and Wilson are producing the film.
Principal photography is set to commence in January next year.
The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram
He issued a statement on Instagram after the controversy
She addressed the reports on her social media handles
The track is a curtain raiser for the duo’s new album, Bhoomi 22
The star remained tight-lipped on what fans could expect from the performance
The two-time Oscar-winner is set to appear in new ABC series 'Alaska Daily'
Watch: Teaser provides glimpse into star-studded music video to be released tomorrow, which features regional favourites such as Balqees Fathi, Manal Benchlikha
Here are some famous splits that featured seemingly-perfect couples, but quickly turned sour amid heated court battles and allegations