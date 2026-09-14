Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards

Country music star Reba McEntire will pay tribute to late singer and actor Dolly Parton at the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony, which is set to be held at the Peacock Theatre, Deadline reported.

The tribute to Parton, who died recently at the age of 80, was confirmed by executive producer Jesse Collins. According to reports, McEntire, Parton’s longtime friend and fellow country music icon, will perform the special segment during the awards ceremony.

McEntire, who stars in NBC’s multi-camera comedy series Happy’s Place, paid tribute to Parton after her death, writing on Instagram, “Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you."

The Emmy telecast will also feature a tribute to actor Catherine O’Hara, with appearances by her Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin and Schitt’s Creek stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.

The ceremony will include a 50th anniversary reunion of Charlie’s Angels featuring Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd, along with a 30th anniversary reunion of Buffy the Vampire Slayer with Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz.

Singer Noah Kahan will perform Bridge Over Troubled Water during the In Memoriam segment.

NBC and the Television Academy have announced additional presenters for the ceremony, hosted by Mariska Hargitay. The latest additions include Stephen Amell, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone and Brooks Nader from Fox’s upcoming “Baywatch” reboot, according to Deadline.

Other presenters include LL Cool J and Scott Caan from CBS’ new spinoff NCIS: New York, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson from Apple TV’s comedy series Brothers, and Julia Garner from Netflix’s limited series The Altruists.

Jamie Lee Curtis will have a triple role at the ceremony as a presenter, co-star and executive producer of NBC’s upcoming comedy series Newlyweds, and as a Guest Actress Emmy nominee for The Bear. Curtis won the same category for the FX series in 2024.

Other newly announced presenters include Awkwafina, John Mulaney, Emma D’Arcy, Paul Anthony Kelly, Emmy Rossum and Sofía Vergara.

Previously announced presenters include Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion, Linda Cardellini, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Marcello Hernández, Peter Krause, Julianna Margulies, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet and Amy Poehler.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment, along with Mariska Hargitay, will serve as executive producers of the 78th Emmy Awards.