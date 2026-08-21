'It could take 10 years': Singer Raye says she won't release an album till she falls in love

RAYE has revealed that fans could face a long wait for her next album, with the singer saying she will not make another record until she falls in love.

The 28-year-old British star made the admission during an appearance on NBC’s Today, where she said she was officially “on strike” from making another album.

“I’m on strike, basically. I’m on strike from making an album until I fall in love,” she said.

RAYE explained that after years of writing about unsuccessful relationships, former partners and being single, she wants her next project to come from a different place.

The singer said she has become bored with writing from the perspective of relationships not working out and is ready to experience a new chapter in her personal life before turning it into music.

When asked whether she was serious about waiting until she found the right person before releasing another album, RAYE stood by her decision.

“Absolutely. I’m hard set. It could be 10 years, guys,” she said.

RAYE has already revealed what she plans to call her third studio album, And Then She Fell in Love. She previously said she would not write a single song for the record until that chapter of her life begins.

Her latest album, This Music May Contain Hope, was released in March and followed her 2023 debut, My 21st Century Blues.

For now, RAYE appears happy to focus on performing and enjoying what comes next, even if finding love means fans have to wait a little longer for album number three.