Raye says she and Michael B. Jordan are ‘just lovely friends’

RAYE has addressed rumours that she is dating Michael B. Jordan, saying that the two are “just lovely friends”.

The British singer spoke about the speculation while attending the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, after she and the actor were photographed together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California in August.

“Oh no, we’re just lovely friends,” RAYE told Entertainment Tonight, adding that they had “been working on some things”, without sharing further details about the project.

In a separate interview with Extra, the Escapism singer also dismissed the romance claims, saying: “No, we’re just friends who like roller coasters.”

The appearance had prompted dating speculation online after the pair were seen enjoying rides at the theme park. However, RAYE’s comments make clear that their connection is a friendship, with a possible professional collaboration also in the works.

The singer, whose real name is Rachel Keen, also said she was open to love but was not trying to force it. “It just needs to find you naturally,” she told Entertainment Tonight.