RRR's Ray Stevenson passes away: Directors SS Rajamouli, James Gunn pay tribute

The actor passed away on Sunday in Italy at the age of 58

Oscar-winning film RRR's actor Ray Stevenson passed away on Sunday in Italy at the age of 58. His reps at Independent Talent confirmed the news, Deadline reported.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported the actor had been hospitalised with a sudden illness on the island of Ischia, while in production on the film Cassino.

The RRR team shared the news on their official Twitter handle. "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT," the tweet read.

Stevenson played a negative role in SS Rajamouli's period action drama film 'RRR' and received massive responses for his performance.

Director Rajamouli took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note for the actor. "Shocking... Just can't believe this news," he wrote. "Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Apart from that, he was also known for his roles like Volstagg in Marvel's Thor franchise and Othere in Vikings. He also has voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney+'s upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff Ashoka.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also took to Twitter and shared his condolences. "So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson," he wrote. "I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 and a couple of interactions at events, but we had some good laughs and he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today."

Born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Stevenson began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European TV series and telefilms. His first big-screen credit was opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama The Theory of Flight. He went on to land roles in films like Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), the Hughes Brothers' The Book of Eli (2010) and Adam McKay's The Other Guys (2010).

