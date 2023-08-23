'Rawalpindi Express' biopic wraps shooting phase

The film revolves around the legendary Pakistani cricket icon, Shoaib Akhtar

By CT Desk Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 2:51 PM

UAE-based Q Film Productions announced the completion of the filming phase for the highly anticipated biographical film Rawalpindi Express, which revolves around the legendary Pakistani cricket icon, Shoaib Akhtar.

Kafeel Anwar, the producer of Rawalpindi Express and also the Managing Director of Q Film Productions, emphasized the exceptional efforts that were put into creating this film. "Completing the production of this film was not an easy task. When you are producing a film about a legend as big as Shoaib Akhtar, the margin for error is zero. We were fortunate to build a dedicated team in Pakistan that worked tirelessly to bring it to completion. Shoaib Akhtar is a larger-than-life personality with a worldwide fan base, so we had to ensure that we got it right," he said.

The film's stellar cast plays a pivotal role in creating an authentic and engaging experience for the audience. Mirza Gohar Rasheed, known for his remarkable performance in Maula Jatt, takes on the lead role, while other distinguished actors, including Faran Tahir from Hollywood blockbuster Iron Man, Salman Shahid, and many more, contribute to the depth of the film. This ensemble of talent ensures that Rawalpindi Express will be a cinematic experience to remember.

The film's title, Rawalpindi Express, pays homage to Shoaib Akhtar's nickname in the cricketing world and his roots in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The film aims to capture not only his cricketing achievements but also his life's struggles and triumphs. The anticipation surrounding this film is heightened by Shoaib Akhtar's remarkable feat of bowling the fastest ball ever recorded in a World Cup match in 2003. This historic moment further adds to the excitement of the upcoming cinematic tribute.

ALSO READ: