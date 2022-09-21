Raveena Tandon to work in Arbaaz Khan's next social drama film 'Patna Shukla'

The film is slated to go on floors this November

Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 12:48 PM

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is all set to collaborate with producer Arbaaz Khan for an upcoming social drama film Patna Shukla.

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz Khan shared a post and wrote, "PATNA SHUKLA, an Arbaaz Khan Production rolls this November 2022. Starring Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, Anushka Kaushik."

Helmed by Vivek Budakoti, the film will go on floors this November. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Raveena was recently seen in a Pan India film KGF- Chapter 2 alongside south actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The Dulhe Raja actress portrayed a negative character and the film was declared a blockbuster hit after its worldwide box office collection.

She will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.