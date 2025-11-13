Rashmika Mandanna wishes everyone 'a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives'

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were all smiles as they showered each other with high praise at a recent event. The duo, who have been rumoured to be engaged, took a moment to acknowledge each other at the success celebration of Rashmika's latest film, The Girlfriend.

Several fan videos have surfaced online, showing Rashmika and Vijay showcasing their close bond and deep mutual admiration that they share for one another.

Speaking at the event, Rashmika, while addressing her Dear Comrade co-star as "Viju", thanked him for being a part of the film.

"...You're also a part of the success. You have been a part of this whole journey personally. I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives. It's a blessing," she said.

The Kingdom star also celebrated Rashmika's work and journey.

"To the woman she has become today, who decides to pick up a script like this. At the peak of her career, she decides to tell a story. She wasn't sure how many people would come to see the film, but she wanted to bring forward a story that would mean a lot to many people. Russie, I am so proud of your journey, of everything you have become, of the woman you are," Vijay said in a video shared by the social media handle of the production house Geetha Arts.

Among other clips that have gone viral, one of them shows Vijay and Rashmika sharing a cute moment. Vijay, who was seen interacting with the other guests at the celebrations, warmly greeted Rashmika by kissing her hand.

The stars got engaged in a private ceremony attended by both families, according to sources. However, there was no official confirmation from Vijay or Rashmika, with neither sharing pictures of the ceremony.

The engagement took place on October 3 at Vijay Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad. The wedding is scheduled for February 2026.