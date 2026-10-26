Rashmika hits back at trolls after ‘Koffee With Karan’ appearance with Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s recent appearance on the ninth season of Koffee With Karan has not gone down well with a section of social media users. Since the episode aired last week, the couple has been facing severe online trolling over several revelations they made about their relationship.

Several clips from the episode circulated online. One of the moments that drew particular attention was Vijay’s revelation that Rashmika had to propose to him nearly 100 times before he agreed to marry her.

Reacting to this, many social media users labelled Vijay "red flag".

Amid the ongoing controversy, Rashmika on Monday penned a lengthy note, calling out the trolls in a dignified way.

She emphasised that their decision to marry was never about a grand proposal or a timeline, but about consciously choosing to build a life together.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

“My lil’ 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju. I generally don’t address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at. Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn’t fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don’t want to see it. I’m writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it,” she posted.

Rashmika also questioned how being obsessed with someone you love could ever be a bad thing, proudly admitting that she’s obsessed with Vijay.

Rashmika urged everyone to refrain from speaking ill of her or her family, making it clear that she wouldn’t tolerate any disrespect towards them.

“...talking about my family without knowing them? That’s not feminism. That’s bullying dressed up as feminism. Feminism was never about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether you’re a man or a woman. It was always about having the freedom to choose your own life and taking charge of it. I took charge of mine,” she expressed.

In her note, Rashmika also opened up about how Vijay has always been by her side through thick and thin.

Rashmika concluded her note with a shout out to her fans who have always loved her and supported her.

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.