Rashmika Mandanna to resume work after injury, says she'll miss her time at home

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to return to work soon after taking a break following an injury she suffered while shooting for her upcoming film 'Mysaa.'

Rashmika shared a series of pictures and a video showing how she spent her time while recovering. From performing pooja and playing with her dog to solving picture puzzles and spending time in her garden, the actor gave fans a look at her days away from work.

Sharing the post, Rashmika said she will soon resume her professional commitments but will miss the time she got to spend at home. "I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this!" she wrote.

Rashmika had earlier opened up about her injury on August 3. She revealed that she had been away from work after suffering her third injury back-to-back and said she was focusing on her recovery.

The actor also explained that one of the tendons in her right hip had detached and needed time to heal. She suffered the injury while shooting a dance sequence for 'Mysaa,' which she described as one of the most physically demanding films she has worked on.

"Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened a while ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.." she had written.

Rashmika has several projects lined up, including Mysaa.' It is an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of the Gond tribes. The actor plays a Gond woman in the film, marking a different role from some of her earlier performances.

She will also star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in 'Ranabaali,' directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The Telugu period drama is set during the British Raj and is based on a fictional story inspired by lesser-known chapters of Indian history. 'Ranabaali' will release worldwide on October 16.